Nzimande formally announces COVID vaccination drive for higher education sector

The sector includes public universities, TVET and Community Education and Training (CET) colleges and private institutions among others.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has announced the formal commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination programme for the post school education and training sector.

He briefed the media on Friday afternoon on the rollout plan.

“I say formal because in several respects, our sector has already undertaken much important work to support the national vaccination drive and protect those individuals within our sector with highest risk of COVID-19,”

Nzimande said.

WATCH: Minister Nzimande on vaccination plans for higher education sector

