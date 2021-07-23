No word from Eskom on load shedding plans for the weekend

South Africa was saddled with stage two blackouts on Thursday as the embattled power utility suffered capacity constraints due to generation issues combined with the severe cold weather.

JOHANNESBURG - There's still no word yet from Megawatt Park as to whether you'll have to put up with load shedding this cold weekend, but Eskom has promised it will communicate any changes to its system.

#PowerAlert

23 July 2021

17:00



Our power system is under severe pressure. Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump, and non-essential appliances. pic.twitter.com/eu7Cw2Hsht Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 23, 2021

South Africa was saddled with stage two blackouts on Thursday as the embattled power utility suffered capacity constraints due to generation issues combined with the severe cold weather.

The power cuts hit the country amid a cold front that has been dubbed one of the coldest nights of this decade. The utility has in the meantime urged you to use electricity sparingly.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.