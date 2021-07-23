My teammates called me ‘brown s**t' - ex-Protea Paul Adams testifies

Adams played 45 test matches for the Proteas in the 1990s and early 2000s where he was often the only player of colour in the team.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas leg spinner Paul Adams has given a disturbing testimony at the Social Justice and Nation-Building hearings on Thursday in which he revealed that he was referred to as “brown s##t” by his teammates.

Adams played 45 test matches for the Proteas in the 1990s and early 2000s where he was often the only player of colour in the team.

The 44-year-old recounted many instances where he experienced discrimination and racism in the national cricket set-up, and how the players in the team sang a song about him after matches in which there were derogatory lyrics.

“I was called ‘brown s##t,’ and it often happened in fines meetings after we won a game, and there was a song that was sung: ‘brown s##t in the ring tra-la-la-la.’ When you are playing for your country, you’re in that victory (moment), you don’t make sense of it, you just go along with it, brush it off, but it’s actually blatant racism,” Adams said.

Adams also recounted messages in a WhatsApp group recently, featuring a number of Proteas legends, which referred to an under-19s coach as a ‘monkey’.

The SJN Hearings were established to determine the causes, nature and extent of the racial discrimination and lack of transformation in all cricket structures since unification.

