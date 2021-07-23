Limpopo latest to join social development sector vaccination rollout campaign

Thousands of employees in the sector including early childhood development (ECD) teachers, social workers, and community development practitioners will get their jabs from Friday, at 37 different sites in the province.

JOHANNESBURG – The social development sector has ramped up its vaccination programme across the country, with Limpopo joining other provinces in the rollout.

Thousands of employees in the sector including early childhood development (ECD) teachers, social workers, and community development practitioners will get their jabs from Friday, at 37 different sites in the province.

The Social Development Department launched its national vaccine rollout this week, however, the department said that there were some hurdles along the way.

The names of some social service professionals were missing from the Electronic Vaccination Data System while ECD educators were not properly scheduled for vaccination at specific sites.

The department's spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant said: “Minister Lindiwe Zulu launched the national vaccine rollout plan which ensures that the social development sector is prioritised for the vaccination rollout during the current phase given the work undertaken in the social sector. Minister Zulu will be joined by the MECs of social development and health during a walkabout and assessment of the vaccination site at a local hospital.”

All social service sector professionals incl. ECD practitioners, Social Workers, Child & Youth Care Workers, social development frontline staff, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), the National Development Agency (NDA)

