Life Esidimeni inquest postponed to August
The hearings into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved to illegal NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department began earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest has been postponed once again, this time to next month to allow for all parties involved to ensure they are legally represented.
Judge Mmonoa Teffo said it had become more apparent as proceedings continued that some parties had not been properly represented.
[JUST IN] #LifeEsidimeniInquest Judge Mmonao Teffo has postponed the life Esidimeni Inquest to the 2nd of August to allow all parties to be properly prepared for the proceedings. TKEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2021
