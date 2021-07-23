Life Esidimeni inquest postponed to August

The hearings into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved to illegal NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department began earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest has been postponed once again, this time to next month to allow for all parties involved to ensure they are legally represented.

The hearings into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved to illegal NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department began earlier this week.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo said it had become more apparent as proceedings continued that some parties had not been properly represented.