Go

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed to August

The hearings into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved to illegal NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department began earlier this week.

A collage of the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy with pictures of the loved ones that they lost. Picture: @LifeEsidimeni/Twitter
A collage of the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy with pictures of the loved ones that they lost. Picture: @LifeEsidimeni/Twitter
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest has been postponed once again, this time to next month to allow for all parties involved to ensure they are legally represented.

The hearings into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved to illegal NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department began earlier this week.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo said it had become more apparent as proceedings continued that some parties had not been properly represented.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA