Judge Teffo warns against further delays in Life Esidimeni hearings

The Life Esidimeni hearings have experienced yet another delay and proceedings have now been postponed by another week.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Mmonao Teffo has ordered all parties involved in the Life Esidimeni inquest to ensure all legal representation issues are addressed when the hearings resume next month.

On Friday, Judge Teffo postponed the hearings to 2 August to ensure all outstanding issues are dealt with.

The formal inquest began in the High Court in Pretoria earlier this week.

At least 144 mentally ill patients died after they were moved by the Gauteng Department of Health to ill equipped NGOs in 2016.

READ:

- Life Esidimeni inquest postponed to August

- Move of Esidimeni patients was labeled business opportunity to NGOs - witness

The Life Esidimeni hearings have experienced yet another delay and proceedings have now been postponed by another week.

At the heart of the issue is that some parties have not yet obtained legal representation.

Parties who have just obtained legal representation should be afforded the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the proceedings.

The inquiry has so far heard from two witnesses from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group and the former managing director at Life Esidimeni.

Hearings will now resume on 2 August with Judge Teffo requesting that all involved abide by the court order to avoid any further delays.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.