Joburg man dies in Friday fire that left over 30 families homeless

JOHANNESBURG – The cold weather gripping most parts of the country has led to a devastating fire that has claimed at least one life and has left more than 30 vulnerable families homeless in Vrededorp.

The Johannesburg man was killed when his shack burnt down in the early hours of Friday morning, while 31 families have been left destitute in the freezing cold.

Gauteng is in the grips of one of its coldest days in years with temperatures dipping below minus 8.

As a result of extreme weather conditions all over the country, Eskom had to implement stage 2 power cuts on Thursday and it was not yet clear what the energy situation looked like heading into the weekend.

Joburg emergency service's Robert Mulaudzi said: “I just want to encourage all of our residents in the city to continue to look after any heating devices and not to leave [them] unattended.”

The cold front has resulted in most provinces recording temperatures below freezing point over the past few days.

Weather forecaster Bransby Bulo said that Gauteng and most provinces would continue to experience cold weather throughout the weekend.

“After this has moved through we are expecting minimums to remain quite low because of the snow that fell over the southern parts of the country.”

As South Africans battle to keep warm, they faced an uncertain weekend with no confirmation yet as to whether citizens will have a consistent electricity supply after Eskom warned that it's battling to keep the lights on.

