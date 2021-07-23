Jacob Zuma back at Estcourt prison after attending his brother's funeral Jacob Zuma's presence in Nkandla on Thursday was characterised by a heavy law enforcement presence amid fears of civil unrest. Jacob Zuma

Michael Zuma DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Escourt Correctional Services Centre after being granted compassionate leave to bury his brother, Micheal. The 77-year-old younger brother of the former president passed away over a week ago, after a long illness. Zuma's presence in Nkandla on Thursday was characterised by a heavy law enforcement presence amid fears of civil unrest. IN PICS: #JacobZuma attends his brother, Michaels, funeral held at the former presidents Nkandla homestead on 22 July, 2021.



Edward Zuma is seen at the gate. pic.twitter.com/tSf92CVuyd EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2021 #Nkandla #Zuma A convoy of cars including funeral home vehicles are seen driving into former President Zumas homestead. : @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/01e9h9ByO5 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2021

Police and members of the SANDF were stationed across Nkandla yesterday during the funeral service of Michael Zuma.

They were seen periodically patrolling the Zuma homestead precinct.

It was feared that his supporters would gather and call for his immediate release from prison.

Messages and voice notes threatening violence were circulated ahead of Zuma's return to Nkandla.

However, in the end, there was little activity outside Zuma's home.

While the media were barred from attending the funeral service, mourners who spoke to Eyewitness News after participating in the proceedings say it was a peaceful and befitting send-off.

