Health Dept warns against illegal sale of infant formula amid shortage

JOHANNESBURG – It has emerged the violent criminal rampage in July has led to an acute shortage of infant formula and other essential food supplies in some provinces.

The looting spree resulted in the closure of the main distribution routes due to the risk of property destruction in the freight industry.

The Health Department has noted calls for infant formula donations and distribution on social media but said that this was illegal.

Instead, it recommended that people donate formula through provincial departments of health to ensure that the goods received did meet the necessary safety standards.

The department said that it had also seen communication promoting recipes for homemade replacement infant feeds, and warned that the use of these homemade concoctions could harm infants.

