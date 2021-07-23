Health Dept sets eye on 300k vaccine jabs per day target by end of July

The country has now jabbed more than 6 million people, and the health department is hoping that this number will increase even further as more sites open for weekend service.

JOHANNESBURG – Government said that it was hopeful of meeting the target of vaccinating 300,000 people per day before the end of the month, despite the impact on the programme due to the recent fatal riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The country has now jabbed more than six million people, and the Health Department is hoping that this number will increase even further as more sites open for weekend service.

The department is also considering proposals to extend the hours to make it possible for those who work to get a jab.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that through partnerships with the private sector, they had now managed to bring 1,500 volunteer doctors and nurses on board to help at sites during the weekends.

“We are putting systems in place to ensure that we vaccinate at an even faster rate than we are today. We have agreed with the Solidarity Fund that should be mass vaccination sites at all metros across the country. This is to cater for the larger populations that are found in the metro municipalities.”

