Mbalula: Govt working on plan for commuters affected by CT taxi violence

CAPE TOWN – Government said that it was working on alternative measures for Cape Town commuters as taxi associations had still not reached an agreement over the ongoing taxi violence.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell briefed the media on developments regarding the industry in Cape Town.

Over the past two weeks, a number of people have been killed and some wounded.

Following days of talks, it was expected that the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) would reach an agreement, but this has not happened.

Transport Minister Mbalula was firm that the violence had to stop, adding that government would not hesitate to unleash the full might of the law.

"The full might of the law will be unleashed on all those who undermine the law and seek to perpetuate violence," the minister said.