Mbalula: Govt working on plan for commuters affected by CT taxi violence
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was firm that the violence had to stop, adding that government would not hesitate to unleash the full might of the law.
CAPE TOWN – Government said that it was working on alternative measures for Cape Town commuters as taxi associations had still not reached an agreement over the ongoing taxi violence.
On Thursday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell briefed the media on developments regarding the industry in Cape Town.
Over the past two weeks, a number of people have been killed and some wounded.
Following days of talks, it was expected that the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) would reach an agreement, but this has not happened.
Transport Minister Mbalula was firm that the violence had to stop, adding that government would not hesitate to unleash the full might of the law.
"The full might of the law will be unleashed on all those who undermine the law and seek to perpetuate violence," the minister said.
#TaxiViolence MEC Daylin Mitchell says he is disappointed that no agreement has been met. He has the power to close routes and ranks, he says he will now apply his mind. KP pic.twitter.com/OruzBMnVaZEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2021
MEC Mitchell said that there would be limited transport services but assured commuters that there would be boots on the ground.
"We've engaged Golden Arrow buses, and from the rail perspective, we've increased visibility from a security aspect. We can no longer be held hostage by a few," the MEC said.
He said that as the mediation process did not work, the next step would be arbitration, which would take place in four days.
On whether he would close routes and ranks, Mitchell said he still had to decide on that over the next few days.
