Govt's EVDS website is now available in more languages

The EVDS website has been translated to other languages, including Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa and Sesotho for now with the plan to incorporate all languages.

JOHANNESBURG - Government's Electronic Vaccination Data System is now available in more languages and users can also choose the site they want to get their COVID-19 jab from.

The Department of Health has also been dealing with a number of complaints about the EVDS portal's automated scheduling process sending eligible people to vaccination sites too far from home, which results in high transport fees.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi was hoping these changes will attract more people to get registered and vaccinated.

“Anyone who is registered can choose a vaccination site where he or she wants to be vaccinated at. To ensure that we reach all South Africans, we’re working on ensuring that all registration website uses all 11 official languages for ease of access.”

At the same time, the Department of Health is considering extending hours at vaccination sites during the week as government tries to step up efforts to get as many people immunised against COVID-19.

Government is hoping to jab 300,000 people per day by the end of the month as per the target set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, experts said with more sites coming on board on weekends and mass vaccine sites going live across all metros soon, it was easier to accelerate the vaccination pace.

The department's director general Sandile Buthelezi said: “We’re aiming to ensure that the access is increased. I must say that in some provinces, they’ve actually extended hours to ensure that there’s much access to the vaccine as possible.”

The department said more than 1,500 volunteers - ranging from doctors to nurses - were helping over the weekends to increase capacity at vaccination sites.

DEATH AFTER GETTING THE JAB?

Experts said there was no safety signal regarding people dying after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, government has urged families who have any reason to believe a loved one died after getting a jab to report it to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases for a thorough investigation.

Experts said there could be a number of reasons for a vaccinated person's death including underlying fatal diseases.

The South African Medical Research Council's Glenda Gray said billions of people had been jabbed across the world.

“At the global level, there is no safety signal regarding deaths. So I think we would need to investigate if deaths occurred within 28 days of vaccination to try to ascertain the cause and to see whether South Africa is reporting different levels,” Gray said.

