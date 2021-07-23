Go

Cosatu: Public sector unions still mulling wage offer from govt

They have one more week to decide whether to accept it and Cosatu's chief negotiator Mugwena Maluleke said there was still a long way to go.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Friday said various public sector unions were still mulling a wage offer from government.

Parties in the protracted public sector wage negotiations two weeks ago agreed to consider government's latest offer.

Government is offering 1,5% salary increase and up to R1,695 in allowances per month.

READ MORE: Majority of public sector unions reject govt's latest wage

They have one more week to decide whether to accept it and Cosatu's chief negotiator Mugwena Maluleke said there was still a long way to go.

“The agreement still enjoys about 34.7% of support, and then it is about 15.28% but for it to be an agreement. Of course, we still have some time. However, we will allow some unions who are still doing their calculations some time,” Mugwena said.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA