Britain slaps Mnangagwa ally with sanctions for alleged corruption

The UK said that businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei would not be allowed to use bank accounts in Britain, or travel there.

HARARE - Britain has slapped targeted sanctions on a businessman and close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for alleged corruption.

Kudakwashe Tagwirei is known locally as the Queen Bee because of his close ties to government officials.

He joins a list of four top security officials in Zimbabwe, including state security minister Owen Ncube, who were sanctioned in February.

February’s sanctions were imposed for alleged human rights abuses in 2018 and 2019; Tagwirei’s sanctions are for alleged corruption.

The UK said that his company, Sakunda Holdings, was allowed to redeem treasury bills at up to 10 times their official value back in 2019, which led directly to inflation and spiralling prices of food and other essentials.

It’s calling it one of the most serious incidents of corruption under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

