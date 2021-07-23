Activists hijack Finance Minister Mboweni’s address at virtual gathering

Tito Mboweni was billed as due to deliver the keynote address at the virtual gathering, hosted by the little-known Bishopz Foundation. There were about 100 participants.

CAPE TOWN – A virtual panel discussion featuring Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was bombed by a group of activists on Thursday night.

The activists, who identified themselves as South African Feminists, under the hashtag #CodeRed, brought proceedings to a halt.

The Bishopz Foundation tries to foster dialogue on burning issues. It has nothing, it seems, to do with the elite Cape Town school, Bishops Diocesan College.

It must have been quite a coup to have persuaded the finance minister to take part in the virtual panel discussion.

But, just as Mboweni was preparing to respond to panelists, the meeting was disrupted by voices chanting slogan like “austerity kills”.

Mboweni’s spokesperson, Mashudu Masutha, told Eyewitness News that time pressures meant the minister was unable to continue and had not addressed the meeting.

