14,858 new COVID-19 cases, 433 deaths recorded in SA over last 24 hours
These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country's known death toll to 68,625.
JOHANNESBURG - Four hundred and thirty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
The daily infection numbers were still in the double digits, with 14,858 more tests coming back positive.
On the vaccine front, just over 6 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 342 330 with 14 858 new cases reported. Today 433 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 68 625 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 109 820 with a recovery rate of 90,1% pic.twitter.com/tJ26FSqDFmDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 22, 2021
