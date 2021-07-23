14,858 new COVID-19 cases, 433 deaths recorded in SA over last 24 hours

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country's known death toll to 68,625.

JOHANNESBURG - Four hundred and thirty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The daily infection numbers were still in the double digits, with 14,858 more tests coming back positive.

On the vaccine front, just over 6 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.