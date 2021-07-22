Zikalala: Zuma in good health, spirit as his brother is laid to rest

Micheal Zuma (77) passed away over a week ago following a long illness.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has described former President Jacob Zuma as being in "good health and in good spirit" after being granted compassionate leave from prison to attend his late brother's funeral.

He has been buried amid a heavy security presence across Nkandla.

Members of the SANDF and police are taking no chances, they have been seen patrolling Nkandla since earlier on Thursday.