Zikalala: Zuma in good health, spirit as his brother is laid to rest
Micheal Zuma (77) passed away over a week ago following a long illness.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has described former President Jacob Zuma as being in "good health and in good spirit" after being granted compassionate leave from prison to attend his late brother's funeral.
He has been buried amid a heavy security presence across Nkandla.
Members of the SANDF and police are taking no chances, they have been seen patrolling Nkandla since earlier on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Mr Sihle Zikalala @sziks briefs the media about the state of former President @PresJGZuma at the funeral of his younger brother. #KZNRising #GrowingKZNTogether pic.twitter.com/EGiGz8vF19KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) July 22, 2021
The most famous citizen of this north KZN village, Zuma has joined his family members as they mourn the loss of Micheal.
Zikalala said: “He is in good health, in good spirit. He came to be part of the funeral, to pay his last respect to his younger brother and I think we should applaud and thank the correctional services department to ensure that he participates in the send off of his younger brother.”
The Department of Correctional Services has undertaken to ensure that Zuma is taken back to prison at the agreed time.
