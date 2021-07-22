Widespread frost forecast as Gauteng sees one of the coldest nights this decade

This is the latest in a series of cold fronts that hit the country this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Weather Service on Thursday warned of widespread frost as Gauteng experiences one of the coldest nights of this decade.

It said the frost could also be expected across Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and Northern Cape.

The service warned citizens to brace themselves for cold nights over the weekend as a large cold front moves from the coastal areas over the rest of the country.

This is the latest in a series of cold fronts that have hit the country this week.

Forecaster Lulama Pheme said residents could expect strong winds, rain, and even snowfall over several provinces.

“Temperatures are going to drop very low for most of the interior, as a result, we are expecting widespread frost.”