Widespread frost forecast as Gauteng sees one of the coldest nights this decade
JOHANNESBURG - The Weather Service on Thursday warned of widespread frost as Gauteng experiences one of the coldest nights of this decade.
It said the frost could also be expected across Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and Northern Cape.
The service warned citizens to brace themselves for cold nights over the weekend as a large cold front moves from the coastal areas over the rest of the country.
This is the latest in a series of cold fronts that have hit the country this week.
Forecaster Lulama Pheme said residents could expect strong winds, rain, and even snowfall over several provinces.
“Temperatures are going to drop very low for most of the interior, as a result, we are expecting widespread frost.”
DANGER: ONE OF THE COLDEST NIGHTS THIS DECADE with WIDESPREAD FROST for GAUTENG OVERNIGHT due to NEAR-POLAR AIR!!!Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 22, 2021
Vereeniging -8C
Johannesburg -5C
Pretoria -3C
Advisory: Widespread morning frost expected across the interior of the country on Friday (23 July 2021) including Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld, Free State, North West, Northern Cape.SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 22, 2021
#ColdFront If you are in Kimberely, Bethlem or any of the areas surrounding the two towns, brace yourselves for a bitterly cold night as temperatures are set to plummet to -8 degrees Celsius tonight. Sutherland and Ermelo are not too far behind at -6 and -7 degrees respectively.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2021