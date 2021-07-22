WATCH LIVE: Ntshavheni gives update on govt's interventions after unrest

Riots and looting scenes unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month, leading to the deaths of over 200 people.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is giving an update on government interventions to rebuild the economy and address various issues following the violent protests that took place in some parts of South Africa.

