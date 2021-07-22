Still no resolution to CT taxi violence after days of talks

The ongoing violence has left commuters in fear for their lives and stranded as taxis and buses have scaled-down operations in parts of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - After days of talks over the ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape, there's still no resolution.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell met again with taxi groups Santaco, Cata and Codeta.

At the heart of the conflict is lucrative routes and since the beginning of the year, more than 80 people have lost their lives to the attacks.

READ MORE: Coordinated efforts in motion to end CT taxi violence - WC govt

As talks continue between Codeta, Cata and Santaco, law enforcement agencies continue to conduct operations at taxi ranks and routes.

The ongoing violence has left commuters in fear for their lives and stranded as taxis and buses have scaled-down operations in parts of Cape Town.

Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde said he had met with Golden Arrow Bus Services which had indicated that it would increase its fleet to 60% from 40%. The bus company services around a quarter of a million passengers daily.

“More and more capacity coming on board for law enforcement deployed into the hotspot areas they are escorting specifically our buses to make them safer. We've got to make sure that we offer public transport to enable the economy,” he said.

At the same time, the outcome of the meeting between the feuding taxi associations and government is expected on Thursday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.