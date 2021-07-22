Sahpra: No evidence that ivermectin reduces hospital COVID admissions and death

The regulatory body briefed Parliament's health committee about vaccine side effects as well as the use of ivermectin to combat COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has told Parliament that there was currently no evidence that ivermectin reduces hospital admissions and death.

Current evidence from pooled studies is still not conclusive on whether ivermectin confers any clinical benefits against COVID-19.

"So as we sit there is no evidence that shows the clinical benefit and our position remains to be that it should be used under controlled mechanism and one of the controlled mechanism is either through a randomised clinical trial wherein it's being evaluated,” said Sahpra CEO Tumi Semete-Mokokotlela, who emphatically said that the drug was also not registered in South Africa for human use.

