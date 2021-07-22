Go

Sahpra: No evidence that ivermectin reduces hospital COVID admissions and death

The regulatory body briefed Parliament's health committee about vaccine side effects as well as the use of ivermectin to combat COVID-19.

FILE: A health worker shows a box containing a bottle of Ivermectin, a medicine authorized by the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (INVIMA) to treat patients with mild, asymptomatic or suspicious COVID-19, as part of a study of the Center for Paediatric Infectious Diseases Studies, in Cali, Colombia, on July 21, 2020. Picture: Luis Robayo/ AFP.
FILE: A health worker shows a box containing a bottle of Ivermectin, a medicine authorized by the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (INVIMA) to treat patients with mild, asymptomatic or suspicious COVID-19, as part of a study of the Center for Paediatric Infectious Diseases Studies, in Cali, Colombia, on July 21, 2020. Picture: Luis Robayo/ AFP.
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has told Parliament that there was currently no evidence that ivermectin reduces hospital admissions and death.

The regulatory body briefed Parliament's health committee about vaccine side effects as well as the use of ivermectin to combat COVID-19.

Current evidence from pooled studies is still not conclusive on whether ivermectin confers any clinical benefits against COVID-19.

"So as we sit there is no evidence that shows the clinical benefit and our position remains to be that it should be used under controlled mechanism and one of the controlled mechanism is either through a randomised clinical trial wherein it's being evaluated,” said Sahpra CEO Tumi Semete-Mokokotlela, who emphatically said that the drug was also not registered in South Africa for human use.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA