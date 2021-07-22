Riots, looting a stark reminder that any renewal is painful - ANC's Mantashe

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, said that last week’s failed insurrection was a stark reminder that renewal was always painful.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, said that last week’s failed insurrection was a stark reminder that renewal was always painful.

He also told the ANC’s OR Tambo school of leadership that even current anti-vaccination propaganda was linked to an offensive against party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

READ MORE: Is SA'S security at risk as ANC factional battles play out in security cluster?

Manatashe stepped in for Ramaphosa to deliver a keynote address at the virtual launch of the school’s book club on Wednesday night.

The ANC chair said that the violence, destruction of property and widespread looting reversed some of the progress made in township economies. But he said that action would be taken against the criminals involved.

The governing party has been on a mission to renew both itself and society, with its current leadership attempting to finally address the issue of corruption which had now become synonymous with the ANC.

Mantashe said that the country should never give in to attempts to reverse its democratic gains.

“This is a stark reminder that any renewal is painful, and any renewal will always be resisted and requires our resilience and determination,” Mantashe said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.