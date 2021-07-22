Ramaphosa must step up and show he's in charge - Amnesty International

Amnesty International's Shenilla Mohamed said that government's management of the violence that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this month was shocking.

CAPE TOWN - Amnesty International said that President Cyril Ramaphosa should step up and show that he was in charge.

The human rights organisation was responding to government's response to the violence that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this month.

It wanted government officials who failed to avert the riots to be held accountable.

More than 200 people died in the unrest ignited by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma while the economy was s in tatters.

Amnesty International's Shenilla Mohamed said that government had had ample time to intervene before the rioting and looting erupted and escalated.

“It is actually outrageous that it took the government four days to start taking seriously the unrest and violence that were playing out in live news broadcasts, and so they have to deploy the resources on the ground to help protect the lives and property and to bring the situation under control,” she said.

Mohamed said that government's management of the crisis was shocking.

“This is the time for President Ramaphosa to step up and to really show that he's in charge because we can't just say sorry. In this instance, sorry is not acceptable, the question is what are you going to do about it?” Mohamed said.

The NGO said that all those linked to the violence must be held accountable through fair trials.

