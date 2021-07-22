NICD: Most provinces have reached the peak of COVID-19 third wave

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)'s Professor Adrian Puren said that a clearer picture on the pandemic's move in KwaZulu-Natal was expected in the coming days.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)'s Professor Adrian Puren said that overall, besides in KwaZulu-Natal, provinces had reached the peak of the pandemic's third wave.

"Not only in Gauteng but also in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West. In the Western Cape, it looks as if that is plateauing as well and there's a slow trajectory in the Eastern Cape."

"With KwaZulu-Natal, we have to be cautious about the numbers in terms of the tests that are being done and perhaps in the next few days we'll get a sense of whether or not those declines we are processing in cases are a true reflection."

