Ngizwe Mchunu's case one of political prosecution, say his supporters

Fees Must Fall activist and spokesperson for the Mchunu family, Bonginkosi Khanyile, maintained that Ngizwe Mchunu was innocent.

JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of Ngizwe Mchunu, the former radio host accused of being behind some of the recent violent attacks in the country, said that his case was a poltical prosecution but they've offered no proof to back up these claims.

Instead they've accused the State of being unfair in denying him bail when he appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the first time.

Mchunu faces a charge of incitement to cause public violence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that he made utterances during a press conference in Johannesburg that incited public violence in the build-up to the chaos and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"There was no incitement. Go and look at those videos that he was doing live, there's nothing. Ngizwe Mchunu has never incited violence."

Fees Must Fall activist and spokesperson for the Mchunu family, Bonginkosi Khanyile, maintained that Ngizwe Mchunu was innocent.

Khanyile said that he was also concerned about how the court handled Mchunu's bail, adding that he was being used as government's scapegoat for the riots.

"It is a political prosecution. The only thing that he has called for was for Zuma's release and even if everyone who has called for Zuma's release must be arrested, it means that half of this country must be sent to prison," Khanyile said.

But the NPA is out to prove that Mchunu's call for the release of former President Jacob Zuma fuelled tensions across the country.

He is a staunch Zuma supporter and was on the police's radar for a few days until he handed himself over to the police in KwaZulu-Natal.

The NPA said that Mchunu had fled Gauteng in a private jet before he was taken in.

He's expected back in court next week.

WATCH: Alleged riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu appears in court, denied bail

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.