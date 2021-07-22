SA COVID-19 infections spike as 16,240 new cases, 516 deaths reported
These latest fatalities reported over the past 24-hour cycle take South Africa's known death toll to 68,192.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll has breached the 500 mark for a second day in a row.
The Health Department said that 516 more people had died after contracting the virus, with the highest number recorded in Gauteng once again.
In another worrying development, the country's daily infection rate was also back in the double digits with 16,240 tests coming back positive over that same timeframe.
On the vaccine front, just over 5.8 million jabs have so far been administered in the country.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 327 472 with 16 240 new cases reported. Today 516 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 68 292 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 098 818 with a recovery rate of 90,2% pic.twitter.com/wlV4n2nCnbDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 21, 2021
This report provides updates on the COVID-19 related deaths that have been reported by Provinces. In the last 24 hours, 516 deaths have been reported: EC 57, FS 0, GP 157, KZN 47, Limpopo 115, MPU 15, NW 0, NC 18 and WC 107 bringing the total to 68 192 deaths #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/p8zxLTHdniDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 21, 2021
