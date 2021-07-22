SA COVID-19 infections spike as 16,240 new cases, 516 deaths reported

These latest fatalities reported over the past 24-hour cycle take South Africa's known death toll to 68,192.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll has breached the 500 mark for a second day in a row.

The Health Department said that 516 more people had died after contracting the virus, with the highest number recorded in Gauteng once again.

In another worrying development, the country's daily infection rate was also back in the double digits with 16,240 tests coming back positive over that same timeframe.

On the vaccine front, just over 5.8 million jabs have so far been administered in the country.