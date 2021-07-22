Media denied access to burial of Jacob Zuma’s brother Michael The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the family prefers to lay their loved one to rest in privacy. Jacob Zuma

Nkandla

Michael Zuma DURBAN - The media have been denied access to the burial service of former President Jacob Zuma's brother, Michael, at Nkandla on Thursday and little detail has been disclosed about the funeral service. The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the family preferred to lay their loved one to rest in privacy. The former president has been granted compassionate leave from the Estcourt Correctional Centre to bury his 77-year-old brother who passed away over a week ago after a long illness. IN PICS: #JacobZuma attends his brother, Michaels, funeral held at the former presidents Nkandla homestead on 22 July, 2021.



Edward Zuma is seen at the gate. pic.twitter.com/tSf92CVuyd EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2021

The Department of Correctional Services has vowed to ensure adherence to strict protocols by making sure that Zuma is taken back to prison at the agreed time after the funeral.

Members of the SANDF and police have been spotted driving past Zuma’s KwaDakudunuse homestead a few times on Thursday.

Various luxury vehicles and minibus taxis have been seen making their way to the homestead as the Zuma family mourns the loss of Michael.

Men dressed in MKMVA regalia have set up stop-and-search stations at the entrance gates of the homestead and some vehicles have been turned away.

The media have been prohibited from attending the burial service but one of Zuma's brothers, Khanya earlier told reporters that Michael was a good-hearted man.

It was expected that a large group of Zuma's supporters would gather to demand his release from prison but so far, no demonstrations have taken place.

