Mbalula: We are committed to restoring peace between CT taxi organisations

There have been more than 80 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape so far this year, almost a third of those have happened this month.

CAPE TOWN - National Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said they were committed to going the distance and hammering out a peace between warring taxi organisations in the Western Cape.

The conflict has led taxi operators to withdraw or curtail services, leading to a crisis for commuters.

Mbalula said the situation was complex and would not be fixed in a day but he said there was a commitment to continuing talks and police were continuing to go after those causing the violence.

“About 12 people or more have been arrested with guns and we need to get to the kingpins.”

Government is intensifying its support to assist in ending the feud between taxi associations following the recent violence.

No official agreement has been reached between CATA and Codeta and they will be given another opportunity to hold talks.

Mbalula said no one had walked away from the negotiations: “We do appreciate that because quite often is that people throw rants and refused to be called back. You look at these issues and you think that they’re simple, but the people involved are very serious.”

He said he had appointed a panel of eminent persons to assist government in addressing the challenge of unity and leadership in the taxi industry.

The dispute is over lucrative routes and ranking facilities.

CATA has indicated that it will withdraw services in affected areas while Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said Golden Arrow had indicated that it would be adding more of its buses.