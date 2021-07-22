Lamola confident masterminds behind riots, looting suspects will be prosecuted

With successful prosecution depending on the police's investigation methods, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that experienced senior prosecutors had already been assigned to some of the dockets involving the alleged instigators.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that he was confident that the masterminds behind this month's deadly riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng would be prosecuted and he said that work was already under way in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks.

Although over 3,000 people were arrested for the looting, malicious injury to property and theft, police are yet to arrest the other suspected ringleaders of the failed insurrection.

Lamola said that some of these cases were complex but they were assigning the best teams to process them.

"The NPA has already assigned some of their experienced prosecutors from organised crime that will enable them to deal with some of the complex matters and some of the matters will also be guided by them in terms of the prosecution towards the court but obviously they will have to do them independently and impartially," Lamola said.

The minister said that not all of the accused would end up in jail, as some might enter a plea agreement, others might be dealt with through restorative justice.

However, he said that some might face harsh sentences.

