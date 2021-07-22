Zulu King Misuzulu in legal bid to nullify his father's marriage to first wife

DURBAN - Disputed AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and a faction aligned to him within the Zulu royal family have launched legal action in a bid to nullify the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's marriage to his first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

This follows an application by Dlamini and her two daughters before the Pietermaritzburg High Court, in which they challenge Misuzulu's ascendancy to the throne.

They claim that his mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, became regent of the Zulu nation by way of a forged will and then irregularly recommended her son to the throne.

In papers seen by Eyewitness News, Misuzulu kaZwelithini's lawyers have legally notified Queen Sibongile Dlamini that they want her marriage to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini declared null and void.

The lawyers intend to file the papers in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as the family continues to squabble over the throne.

Dlamini - who is not related to the late Queen Mantfombi - married King Zwelithini on 27 December 1969.

She wants 50% of the late king's estate, claiming that she was married to him in community of property.

The legal notice by MisuZulu has also been shared with Dlamini's daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma.

The princesses, together with some members of the Zulu monarchy, want Misuzulu off the throne, claiming that his ascension to the powerful position was illegal.

