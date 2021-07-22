Kaunda wants eThekwini to be declared a disaster area in wake on riots, lootings

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda wants the metro to be declared a disaster area following last week’s deadly protests and looting and is calling on national government to step in.

Forty thousand formal businesses and 55,000 informal traders were impacted by the violence.

The municipality has said that it expected the impact of the loss of GDP to rise to over R20 billion in the region.



Kaunda said that eThekwini was desperate for an intervention from national government, with at least 129,000 jobs on the line.

He said that the recovery of eThekwini was dependent on securing additional funding from National Treasury.

Kaunda said that declaring the city as a disaster area would help to rebuild its economy.

"Then we'll bring the interventions that include the rebates - the rates, the holiday in terms of those who are renting in our properties as a municipality for a particular period."

Last week’s unrest also ignited racial tensions in areas such as Inanda and Phoenix, where 23 people were reported dead.

Kaunda said that officials would continue to meet with aggrieved communities in a bid to find a lasting solution.

