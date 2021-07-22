Health Dept excited to see SA firm tapped to make COVID vaccines for Africa

Cape Town-based Biovac Institute has entered into a partnership with Pfizer, which will see it manufacturing vaccines for the African Union and benefitting 55 countries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that it was exciting to see that a South African company had been entrusted with ensuring the manufacture of millions more COVID-19 vaccines for the continent.

Cape Town-based Biovac Institute has entered into a partnership with Pfizer, which will see it manufacturing vaccines for the African Union and benefitting 55 countries.

READ MORE: 55 AU member states to benefit from Pfizer vaccines produced in SA

Biovac will be involved in what is called the “fill and finish” stage - processing the product and packaging it.

It’s hoped that 100 million doses will be produced once the project is fully up and running.

The Health Department said that this partnership was encouraging and a confirmation that Africa would have an endless supply of COVID-19 vaccines.