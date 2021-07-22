Govt concerned about access to grants after riots cause delay in payments in KZN

Twenty Sassa local offices and 21 post offices in KwaZulu-Natal were vandalised and burned down. These offices are not offering social services and beneficiaries have been advised to use ATMs and shops to access their social grants.

JOHANNESBURG - A week of rolling violence and looting has delayed social grant payments in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The unprecedented criminal rampage in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng saw thousands of looters steal and burn their way through neighbourhoods.

Among the casualties in the mayhem, were the very offices that the poor relied on for their social grants.

“It is of great concern to us as government, because it has great impact on the most vulnerable, who will not be able to access their social support from Sassa timeously,” said Acting Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni.

Ntshaveni said that there was only one Sassa office that was targeted in Gauteng - the office in Alexandra. But officials have made alternative arrangements for beneficiaries there. However, in KwaZulu-Natal, Sassa could not pay out grants that were earmarked for payment on Tuesday.

Sassa grants that were earmarked to be paid on 20 July have been postponed to a later date.

