Golden Arrow reinstates most of its bus service in Cape Metro

The company earlier this week temporarily halted services to routes in areas plagued by taxi violence.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Service has reinstated most of its transport services in the Cape Metro.

The company earlier this week temporarily halted services to routes in areas plagued by taxi violence.

One of its drivers was shot in the face on the N2 highway on Monday.

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that they were working with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of staff and commuters.

"We believe that this is going to continue to make a big difference and make our drivers and passengers feel a lot safer."

Dyke-Beyer said that the injured driver was recovering well.

"We're operating at about 80% this morning and we're hoping that this will continue to improve as the day progresses. We are very grateful to Premier Alan Winde and MEC Daylin Mitchell as well as SAPS and the city's law enforcement team for the assistance that we have received so far. As for our driver who was injured, we have been able to talk to him on the phone - he is stable and is recovering."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.