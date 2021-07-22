Eskom: Load shedding might be implemented at short notice

The utility has managed to avoid rolling blackouts in recent weeks but is now asking all users to cut back on electricity use where possible to preserve the system.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Thursday said the extreme cold and reduced generation capacity might force it to implement load shedding at short notice.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The system is currently severely constrained and it is anticipated that towards the evening peak, the system will come under additional pressure due to the high demand for electricity.”

