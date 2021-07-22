EC police arrest suspect over multi-million rand unprocessed tobacco matter
It stems from an investigation that started at the Beit Bridge border post where a haul of unlicensed tobacco valued at R10 million was seized. Police said the suspect also tried to bribe officers.
CAPE TOWN - A man's been arrested in a multi-million rand unprocessed tobacco bust in East London.
Police, along with customs officials, made the arrest on Wednesday at a warehouse.
#sapsEC SAPS members in collaboration with customs officers have arrested a 31yr-old suspect for possession of unprocessed tobacco estimated at a street value of R10 million and bribery on Wednesday afternoon at a Thorn Park warehouse, East London. MLhttps://t.co/C8gXyKGhxJ pic.twitter.com/J1Db3hb5zKSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 22, 2021
It stems from an investigation that started at the Beit Bridge Border Post where a haul of unlicensed tobacco valued at R10 million was seized.
Police said the suspect also tried to bribe officers.
He now faces a count of corruption when he appears in court soon.
More arrests are imminent.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.