EC police arrest suspect over multi-million rand unprocessed tobacco matter It stems from an investigation that started at the Beit Bridge border post where a haul of unlicensed tobacco valued at R10 million was seized. Police said the suspect also tried to bribe officers. SAPS

Illegal tobacco CAPE TOWN - A man's been arrested in a multi-million rand unprocessed tobacco bust in East London. Police, along with customs officials, made the arrest on Wednesday at a warehouse. #sapsEC SAPS members in collaboration with customs officers have arrested a 31yr-old suspect for possession of unprocessed tobacco estimated at a street value of R10 million and bribery on Wednesday afternoon at a Thorn Park warehouse, East London. MLhttps://t.co/C8gXyKGhxJ pic.twitter.com/J1Db3hb5zK SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 22, 2021

It stems from an investigation that started at the Beit Bridge Border Post where a haul of unlicensed tobacco valued at R10 million was seized.

Police said the suspect also tried to bribe officers.

He now faces a count of corruption when he appears in court soon.

More arrests are imminent.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.