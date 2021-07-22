Go

EC police arrest suspect over multi-million rand unprocessed tobacco matter

It stems from an investigation that started at the Beit Bridge border post where a haul of unlicensed tobacco valued at R10 million was seized. Police said the suspect also tried to bribe officers.

Boxes of unprocessed tobacco were found at a warehouse in East London on 21 July 2021. A suspect was arrested by the police. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - A man's been arrested in a multi-million rand unprocessed tobacco bust in East London.

Police, along with customs officials, made the arrest on Wednesday at a warehouse.

It stems from an investigation that started at the Beit Bridge Border Post where a haul of unlicensed tobacco valued at R10 million was seized.

Police said the suspect also tried to bribe officers.

He now faces a count of corruption when he appears in court soon.

More arrests are imminent.

