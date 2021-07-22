DCS: Zuma qualifies for compassionate leave as 'a short-term, low-risk inmate'

The jailed ex-president was granted compassionate leave on Thursday morning so he could attend his brother Michael's funeral.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services said that Jacob Zuma qualified for compassionate leave as "a short-term, low-risk, classified inmate".

The 79-year-old Zuma was sentenced to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court last month after snubbing investigators probing his corruption-plagued presidency.

He was taken by convoy from his Nkandla homestead to a jail in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal town of Estcourt earlier this month.

Zuma’s incarceration sparked riots and looting that escalated into the worst violence since the end of apartheid, killing more than 200 people.

The funeral for Zuma's brother, Michael, is expected to take place later on Thursday in Nkandla, and the former president won’t be required to wear his prison uniform when he attends.

