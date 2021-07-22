DCS: We’ll strictly monitor Zuma’s movement while he’s at brother's funeral

The former president was granted compassionate leave early on Thursday morning to attend his younger brother Michael’s funeral.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Thursday said that it would always monitor former President Jacob Zuma’s whereabouts while the convicted criminal was out of prison.

The former president was granted compassionate leave early on Thursday morning to attend his younger brother Michael’s funeral.

Zuma was now at his Nkandla homestead, with his family, and was getting ready to attend the service.

The department has not indicated how long Zuma will be out of jail for but said that it would follow strict protocols to ensure that he returned to his prison cell at the agreed upon time.

Zuma (79) was sentenced to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court last month after refusing to cooperate with the state capture inquiry.

His incarceration sparked riots and looting that escalated into the worst violence since the end of apartheid, killing more than 200 people.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.