Brazil footballers Marta and Formiga make Olympic history at Tokyo Games

JOHANNESBURG - Brazil‘s Marta scored her way into the history books as she became the first player - man or woman - to score a goal in five Olympic Games when she scored twice in Wednesday's 5-0 win against China at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu.

The 35-year-old made her Olympics debut at the Athens Games in 2004 and she has since scored in the Beijing, London, Rio and now at Tokyo Games in the opening match.

Marta has yet to win the Olympics. So far she's earned silver medals in 2004 and 2008.

The player, who has a record five World Player of the Year awards, scored her first Olympic goal in Athens in 2004.