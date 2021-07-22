Brazil footballers Marta and Formiga make Olympic history at Tokyo Games
JOHANNESBURG - Brazil‘s Marta scored her way into the history books as she became the first player - man or woman - to score a goal in five Olympic Games when she scored twice in Wednesday's 5-0 win against China at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu.
The 35-year-old made her Olympics debut at the Athens Games in 2004 and she has since scored in the Beijing, London, Rio and now at Tokyo Games in the opening match.
Marta has yet to win the Olympics. So far she's earned silver medals in 2004 and 2008.
The player, who has a record five World Player of the Year awards, scored her first Olympic goal in Athens in 2004.
At the same time her teammate Formiga also played her way into the history books as she played against China, 25 years after her Olympics debut in Atlanta in 1996.
The 43-year-old has become the oldest player in the history of football at the Games.
Formiga is also the first Brazilian to compete in seven editions of the Olympics.
BRAZILIAN LEGEND PELE PRAISES MARTA
Brazilian legend Pele hailed Marta as "much more than a footballer" and an "inspiration" after she scored in a fifth Olympic Games on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old scored twice as Brazil opened their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a 5-0 rout of China.
"I hope you're dreaming about what you did a few hours ago. Speaking of which, how many dreams do you think you inspired today?" wrote Pele on Instagram.
"Your achievement means much more than a personal record. This moment inspires millions of athletes from so many other sports, from all over the world, who fight for recognition.
"Congratulations on your trajectory. Congratulations, you are much more than a football player. You help build a better world with your talent, in which women gain more space."
Pele won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
Like Pele, Marta wears her country's iconic number 10 shirt.
