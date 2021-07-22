Drop in temperatures to persist into weekend, warns SA Weather Service

Parts of the Free State and Gauteng will experience temperatures dipping below freeze point, with snow forecast for the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is warning that cold temperatures are expected to persist across most provinces in the country over the next few days, with some areas in the eastern parts dropping to -8 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the Free State and Gauteng will experience temperatures dipping below freeze point, with snow forecast for the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Forecaster Wayne Venter: "We're looking at places in the Free State where we're seeing minimum temperatures of at least between -6 and -8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. For Gauteng, we're also expecting some cold temperatures for today into the weekend and we are still expecting snowfall over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape."

