Zuma applies for compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral - dept

With compassionate leave, inmates are released temporarily to attend the funerals of relatives.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department for Correctional Services has confirmed to Eyewitness News that former President Jacob Zuma has applied to attend his brother Michael's funeral.

The department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Tuesday said Zuma applied for compassionate leave and that the matter was "being dealt with in terms of Section 44(1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998."

Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility for failing to uphold the law when he refused to appear before the commission into state capture.

His brother Michael passed away earlier this month after a long illness and the family has decided to bury him on Thursday.

It’s not clear how long Zuma will be released for if his application is approved.

