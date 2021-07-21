WC's Winde wants more soldiers deployed to help deal with taxi violence

A rash of shootings in Cape Town this month has left several people dead and has affected bus services.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is calling for more soldiers to be deployed to ensure the safety of Cape Town commuters.

"We have significantly bolstered and deployed police resources to the regions that are under threat and we are also looking at further measures at increasing, so we've already started the negotiating process discussion with the SANDF, can we get further SANDF to bolster the team that General Patekile has put in place."

Winde said that thugs could not be allowed to hold the entire public transport system to ransom.

"The full force of the law must be applied in this case, we cannot have our citizens and our economy held to ransom like that - our bus drivers are being terrorised, our citizens are being terrorised, it cannot happen and that's why we need to have the full force of the law in action."

