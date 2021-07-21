Go

WATCH LIVE: Minister Ntshavheni gives update following unrest in parts of SA

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Wednesday giving an update on government interventions following the violent protests that took place in some parts of South Africa.

Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Wednesday giving an update on government interventions to rebuild the economy and address various issues following the violent protests that took place in some parts of South Africa.

