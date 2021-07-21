Softball makes a comeback at Tokyo Olympics

Softball was introduced at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic then removed from the programme for the 2012 and 2016 Games but was added, along with baseball, for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

JOHANNESBURG - Softball made a comeback to the Summer Olympics on Wednesday at the Fukushima Azuma Stadium in Japan 13 years after it was last played at the Games.

Softball was introduced at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics but then removed from the programme for the 2012 and 2016 Games. It was then added, along with baseball, for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After years, the top-ranked US Olympic softball team will make its fifth Olympic appearance alongside second-ranked Japan, third-ranked Canada, fifth-ranked Mexico, eighth-ranked Australia, and ninth-ranked Italy as the six countries competing in the 17-game competition. Canada has yet to medal, while Mexico is making its Olympic softball debut.