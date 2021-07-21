SAPS duo arrested after demanding bribes during a roadblock

According to the police ministry, the duo was busted after they demanded money from passengers who were on board of an Intercape bus from Gauteng without travel permits.

JOHANNESBURG – Two police officers have been arrested for corruption during a roadblock on the N1 near the Vaal Plaza on Tuesday.

According to the police ministry, the Parys-stationed duo was busted after they demanded money from passengers who were on board of an Intercape bus from Gauteng without travel permits.

It is alleged that the duo (aged 34 and 40) demanded a R200,00 bribe from the bus drivers and some of the passengers who were not carrying permits to travel under alert level four of the lockdown.

The bus drivers complied with the demand and later reported the incident to the Intercape head office which immediately reported it to the police.

The two officers have been charged with corruption and will appear in court soon.

