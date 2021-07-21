Go

SA's COVID death toll jumps again as 596 new fatalities reported

Gauteng, the Western Cape and the North West account for the largest number of these deaths, with over 100 in each province.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a staggering increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll, with 596 fatalities reported over the past 24-hour cycle.

Gauteng, the Western Cape and the North West account for the largest number of these deaths, with over 100 in each province.

This means our national death toll now stands at 67,676.

The Health Department said that 8,929 more tests had also come pack positive, with the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic at over 2,311,000.

On the vaccine front, just over 5.5 million jabs have so far been administered in this country.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA