Riot and looting suspects putting a strain on prison facilities - Lamola

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said he was worried about the large numbers of people entering Correctional Services' facilities as a result of the recent riots and looting in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He said that they were putting strain on the already overcrowded prison system.

In the past two weeks, more than 2,000 people have been arrested for various offences during the week-long looting spree.

Some have already appeared in court and were released on bail while others have been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance. Officials said that more arrests were imminent as police investigations continued.

"It will definitely put a strain on our facilities but we are managing the situation because we now have almost a year experience of managing in and out, particularly those that are coming from outside the remand detainees. Those that have been arrested, some of them are told they have shown symptoms. They've been tested and found to be positive and they are put in isolation,” the minister said.

