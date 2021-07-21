Ramaphosa listed as target for phone surveillance - report

New evidence uncovered by The Pegasus Project has revealed that the phone numbers for 14 heads of state, including Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan’s Imran Khan, were selected as people of interest by clients of spyware company the NSO Group.

New evidence uncovered by The Pegasus Project has revealed that the phone numbers for 14 heads of state, including Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan’s Imran Khan as well as hundreds of government officials, were selected as people of interest by clients of spyware company the NSO Group.

The UK's Guardian newspaper reported that President Ramaphosa appeared to have been selected by Rwanda in 2019.

An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, revealed that the spyware, made and licensed by the Israeli company had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists on a global scale.

