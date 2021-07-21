WC Transport Dept takes a number of steps to end taxi violence

Over the past two weeks, there's been ongoing taxi violence in parts of Cape Town. Police officers and the SANDF have been deployed to hot spots while associations continue to negotiate.

CAPE TOWN - As talks continue between taxi associations following ongoing violence, the Western Cape Transport Department said that it had taken steps to resolve the ongoing dispute between Codeta and Cata.

The department has published a notice in terms of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act, which will allow MEC Daylin Mitchell to close routes and ranks, but he is yet to make a decision.

Over the past two weeks, there's been ongoing taxi violence in parts of Cape Town. Police officers and the SANDF have been deployed to hot spots while associations continue to negotiate.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that he was disappointed that there had been no official agreement between Cata and Codeta despite weeks of talks to find a solution to the ongoing violence. He said that independent mediators had also been brought in to resolve the disputes.

“We are doing everything in our power in a regulatory aspect to try and facilitate some sort of agreement to bring stability and peace. However, despite all those efforts, we are still seeing senseless killings,” Mitchell said.

Chief Director Yasir Ahmed said that the department had suspended its financial support agreement with Santaco until the violence ended, as well as Blue Dot incentive payments to Cata and Codeta as a direct result of the conflict. And he said that the department would also head to the courts.

“We also briefed senior counsel around approaching the High Court in this week still, for a declarator on the role of mother bodies because it is only in this province, that the mother bodies still exist, The leadership themselves in our one-on-one engagements have indicated their support,” he said.

