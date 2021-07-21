Ongoing taxi violence in CT affects health services in parts of the city

A dispute between two rival taxi associations over the past two weeks has left several people dead.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi violence in Cape Town is now affecting health services in some parts of the city.

With some taxis not operating and the violence also impacting bus services, many healthcare workers are struggling to get to work.

The Western Cape Department of Health on Wednesday said the taxi violence impacted staff's ability to provide services to communities.

Spokesperson Mark van der Heever said: “Some of our health workers could not get to work or got to work late. On Tuesday, our vaccination teams were also affected by this, coupled with internet connectivity issues with EVDS, which saw 27,000 vaccines administered, which is 3,000 less than our target of 30,000.”

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien said municipal health services had also been affected.

“The taxi violence in a number of our volatile communities has caused the city to assess the security risk to not only our staff, but our buildings as well.”

While there have been no reports of further violence over the past day, police have intensified visibility along with soldiers in various areas.